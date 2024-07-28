Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given Neutral Rating at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Polaris stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

