PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $23.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00105792 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011217 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.