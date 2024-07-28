PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3,039.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $29,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $554,685,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $74,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after purchasing an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 417,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.55. 1,579,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,094. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

