Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Precision Drilling worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.44 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

