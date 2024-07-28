Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.26. 168,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

