Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,331 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.30% of AON worth $219,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON traded up $24.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,628. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.65.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.16). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

