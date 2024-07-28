Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.29 Billion Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,610,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,155,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,291,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.