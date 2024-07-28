Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $290.39 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.84% of Catalent worth $290,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Catalent by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $6,720,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Catalent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 338,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,004,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,650. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

