Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1,815.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.32% of Mosaic worth $346,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 2,132,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

