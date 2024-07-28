Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,599 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.44% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,463,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after buying an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

MPWR traded up $31.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $821.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

