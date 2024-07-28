Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,177,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.46% of Datadog worth $1,010,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 104,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. 3,817,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,902. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

