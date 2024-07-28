Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,552 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.70% of Middleby worth $233,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $13,887,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 322,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Raymond James began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Middleby Stock Up 0.1 %

MIDD stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $131.71. 974,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,939. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

