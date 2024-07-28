Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,158,186 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $966,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

