Prom (PROM) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00010317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $130.92 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,524.87 or 0.99982528 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00071729 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.91364424 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,124,065.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.