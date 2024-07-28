Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.21 and last traded at $182.21. 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.46.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.
