Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

In other Provident Bancorp news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Provident Bancorp news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PVBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 31,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.46. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading

