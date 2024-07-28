Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

PFS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.62.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.