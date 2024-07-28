Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,790. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

