Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,705. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock worth $7,174,052. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

