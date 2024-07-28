Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Reduced by Analyst

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Curaleaf from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.40.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $338.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.25 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

