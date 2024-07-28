QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.60 million and $124,051.49 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/."

