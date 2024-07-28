Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 38,278 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after acquiring an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,374,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

