Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 40,549 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 305.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $61.99.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.