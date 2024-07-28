Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 76,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $154.09. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.