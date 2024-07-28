Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $75,620,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $30,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Avangrid by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Avangrid by 3,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 798,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

