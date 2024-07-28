Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1,272.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. 85,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,079. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Tennant Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.