Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.83 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,937 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

