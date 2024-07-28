Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 252.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GitLab by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,943 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTLB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.