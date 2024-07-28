Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $914,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,794. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

