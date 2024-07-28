Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $942,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Carter’s by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 94,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $6,991,000.

Carter’s Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:CRI traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $57.26. 4,768,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

View Our Latest Report on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

