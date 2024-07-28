Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

View Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $79.98. 1,573,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.