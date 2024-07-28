Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.58. 1,229,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,783. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.