Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $3.23 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 384,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 107,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.33. 18,301,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,489,555. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.03. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock worth $19,973,389. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

