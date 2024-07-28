Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 20,671 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 177.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 77,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,509. The stock has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.06. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

