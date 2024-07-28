Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.61. 1,615,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,496. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

