Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 147,843 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 199,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cardlytics Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of CDLX traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.
Insider Activity
In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
