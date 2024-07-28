Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 51,552 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4,438.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 956.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 448,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 1,008,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

