Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,354 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig purchased 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

IART stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 1,562,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

