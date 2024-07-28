Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 30,287 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,287 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,095. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

