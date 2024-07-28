Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $921,000 Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Check news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $991,641. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Price Performance

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 126,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,431. Sterling Check Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.95 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Check Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

