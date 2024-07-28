Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of ARM by 184.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $789,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 109.08.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM traded down 0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 149.00. 8,156,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,186. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 188.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is 124.97.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

