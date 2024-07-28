Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 189,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,692,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,531. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,998.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $11,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,626,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,697,810.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.