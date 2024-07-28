Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QBR.B. CIBC lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$29.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$34.47.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

