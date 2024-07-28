ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $62.09 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00104386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

