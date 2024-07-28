Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,509,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regulus Therapeutics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.