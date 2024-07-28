Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,000,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,509,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.