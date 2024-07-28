Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTO stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

