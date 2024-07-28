Request 1-Day Volume Tops $914,407.89 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Request has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $106.70 million and approximately $914,407.89 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,136.06 or 0.99964955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00071476 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10720037 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $737,437.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

