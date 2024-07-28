Request One Day Volume Reaches $901,367.75 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Request has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $108.13 million and $901,367.75 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,906.10 or 1.00066500 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00072651 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10720037 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $737,437.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.