River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $181.44

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap (LON:RMMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.44 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.25). River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap shares last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.39), with a volume of 11,419 shares trading hands.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £62.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

In other news, insider John Blowers bought 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,297.98 ($21,078.61). In related news, insider John Blowers acquired 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £16,297.98 ($21,078.61). Also, insider Serena Tremlett acquired 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,280.56 ($8,122.81). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

