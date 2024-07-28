Robert W. Baird Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day moving average is $179.86. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

